Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.33.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$21.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.15. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.96.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.