Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $5,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.