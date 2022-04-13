CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading 1,900% Higher

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1,900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

