CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading 1,900% Higher

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1,900% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50.
CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile (TSE:CHH)
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.