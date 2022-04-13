Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Century Casinos by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 52,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $341.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.90.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

