CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,300,957.68. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Insiders have sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,301. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$317.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.3186026 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

