CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CGGYY opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. CGG has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

