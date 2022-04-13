Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Shares Up 0.3%

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.