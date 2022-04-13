Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

