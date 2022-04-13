Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

