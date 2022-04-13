China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the period. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

