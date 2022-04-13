China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
