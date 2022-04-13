China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHNR Get Rating ) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

