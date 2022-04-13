CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

