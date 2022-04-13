Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

