Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading Up 0%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.41. 24,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,146% from the average session volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

