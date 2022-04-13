Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $45.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.