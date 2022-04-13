Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.47.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,734,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.