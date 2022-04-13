Clarius Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,551 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

