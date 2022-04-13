Clarius Group LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 43.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

