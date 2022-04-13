Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,201 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

