Class Acceleration (NYSE:CLAS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Class Acceleration by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,253,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 1,059,254 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Class Acceleration by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 536,653 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

