Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

