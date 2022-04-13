Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Down to $26.93

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $26.04. Clear Secure shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 1,865 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,295,525 shares of company stock valued at $32,135,343 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 286,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 657.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

