ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.