Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $113.92 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,423 shares of company stock worth $57,252,179 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

