CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 1,906.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.
About CLS Holdings USA (Get Rating)
