CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $275.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.69.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.37. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.