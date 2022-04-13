CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares of have CNA Financial underperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 422.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNA Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CNA Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

