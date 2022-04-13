Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on the stock.
COA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).
COA opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.05. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49.
Coats Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
