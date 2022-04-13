Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

COA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

Get Coats Group alerts:

COA opened at GBX 73.10 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.05. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Coats Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.