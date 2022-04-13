Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.25

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 56500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

