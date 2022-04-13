Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
