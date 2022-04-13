Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

