Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1,500.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after buying an additional 794,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. 247,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.