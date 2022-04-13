Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.87

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 9070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohu by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

