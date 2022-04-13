Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.87

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 9070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,610,000 after acquiring an additional 258,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

