Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,236. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $149.41 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.