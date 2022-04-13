Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $585,633.28 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 178.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Color Platform has a market cap of $585,633.28 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,883.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.00815879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00211430 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00024660 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

