Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

