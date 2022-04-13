Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,872 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after acquiring an additional 855,847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 62.0% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSE BCAT opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

