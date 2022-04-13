Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 826 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBH opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.55.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

