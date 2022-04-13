Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

