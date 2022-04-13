Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,504,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $36.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.