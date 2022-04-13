Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WD-40 worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

WD-40 stock opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.47. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

