Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.