CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.12 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

COMM stock remained flat at $$6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

