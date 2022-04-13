Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $5.41. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 874,725 shares trading hands.

CBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 249,653 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

