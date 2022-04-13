Comparing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Z and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Z has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Z and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z $11.38 billion 2.66 $659.36 million N/A N/A Inuvo $59.83 million 0.79 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -5.63

Z has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo.

Profitability

This table compares Z and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Summary

Z beats Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Z Company Profile (Get Rating)

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. The company also offers cloud-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

