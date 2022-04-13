Comparing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Rating) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.78 million ($0.15) -3.43

Volatility & Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -80.02% -69.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 872.76%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Mateon Therapeutics beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

