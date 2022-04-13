Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,612.23

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,612.23 ($21.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,658 ($21.61). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($21.42), with a volume of 2,111,032 shares trading hands.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.62).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,683.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,612.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

