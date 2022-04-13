Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

