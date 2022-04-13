ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.