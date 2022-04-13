Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $249.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,529. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,382.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

